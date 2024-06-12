Skip to Content
SpaceX launches at Vandenberg continue to be challenged at the California Coastal Commission

MORRO BAY, Calif. - The California Coastal Commission has met with opposition to the growing number of launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, mainly because of the increase in activity by SpaceX.

The commission is meeting this week in Morro Bay.

The item for discussion details the launch schedule, impact concerns, and suggested solutions.

The Vandenberg staff has appeared at the previous meetings to talk about the launches, not just in 2024 which has been stated to be about 50, but the proposed launches after that which could exceed more than 100.

Some environmental groups have said the launches are harmful to the marine mammals in the area, causing them to leave their beach or island areas. The launches, at times, can cause sonic booms.

Residents throughout Santa Barbara County and parts of Ventura County back into Ojai have appeared at the meetings to express their displeasure with the launches when there are new or shocking noises they are not prepared for.

