Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Fatal solo-vehicle accident from Thursday night under investigation in Orcutt

Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.
By
today at 9:58 am
Published 10:52 am

ORCUTT, Calif. – A 40-year-old man died in a solo-vehicle accident on Thursday night in Orcutt, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

Officials said the fatal car crash happened at approximately 10:38 p.m. on Highway 135 near the intersection of East Rice Ranch Road.

County Fire responded to the call along with other first responders and said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is under investigation.

Christina Rodriguez

