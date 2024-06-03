Lompoc Unified School District awarded nearly $5 million through community schools implementation grant

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Unified School District announced a nearly $5 million grant from the California Department of Education on Monday.

Below is a press release from the district on the grant:

LOMPOC, CA - Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD) is proud to announce a $4,987,500 Community Schools Implementation Grant Award from the California Department of Education (CDE). This grant is part of the $1.3 billion in state board-approved Community Schools Implementation grants announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

The Community Schools Implementation Grant Award will support a network of four LUSD schools as they work together to implement the Community Schools model: Clarence Ruth Elementary School, Leonora Fillmore Elementary School, Arthur Hapgood Elementary School, and Maple Alternative High School. Already, these schools have made significant progress in implementing the model, integrating academics, health and social services, and family and community engagement to improve student achievement and wellness.

"We are thrilled to receive this grant and continue our work toward creating Community Schools that serve the whole child and the whole family," said LUSD Assistant Superintendent Brian Jaramillo. "Our school communities have shown tremendous enthusiasm for this approach, and this funding will allow us to deepen our partnerships and expand our services to better support our students and families."

The grant will fund a variety of initiatives, including a dental screening, fluoride varnish, and treatment program for kindergarteners at the three elementary schools, as well as an artist-in-residence program and art school assemblies provided by partner Children's Creative Project. This grant also offers schools an opportunity to hire program coordinators to oversee the implementation of the Community Schools model and engage with families and community partners. At Maple High School, the coordinator will help implement a community-based student internship program.

The Community Schools Implementation Grant is part of the California Community Schools Partnership Program (CCSPP). The State’s $4.1 billion CCSPP investment is the largest single investment in community schools in the nation, representing the State’s strong commitment to transforming public education.

Moving forward, LUSD plans to expand the Community Schools model across the District by pursuing additional Community Schools Implementation grant funding. For more information about California’s Community Schools Initiative, please visit the CDE Community Schools web page.

Lompoc Unified School District