Santa Maria Airport taking part in “Clean Airport Agenda”

today at 7:58 pm
Published 10:00 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Congressman Salud Carbajal was in Santa Maria to call on local airports to curb the threat of airborne chemicals.

The newly passed agenda brings grant support to airports as they replace fire-fighting foam that contains pee-fass.

Airport crews say they are happy to join in on the reduction of these “forever chemicals."

"Especially here and places like Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, to help pay for the mitigation and the cleaning of pee-fass affected areas and pee-fass equipment," said Ignacio Moreno.

Carbajal says small airports have limited resources making this grant-funding extra valuable to the Santa Maria Valley.


 

Tony Almanza

