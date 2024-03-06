Lompoc man on probation arrested for February retail theft on Monday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 30-year-old Lompoc man was arrested on Monday in connection with the theft of clothing from a retail store on Feb. 29, 2024.

On Feb. 29, 2024, around 5:35 p.m. two adult males entered a clothing retail store in the 1300 block of S. Broadway state Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police Department, one of the two men was leaving the business without paying for several pairs of Levi jeans valued at around $500 when a store loss prevention officer attempted to detain the man in the parking lot.

The stopped man made verbal threats to shoot the loss prevention officer and simulated having a firearm and store employees disengaged and notified police as the two men fled the scene with the stolen clothing detail Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD).

The case was turned over to the Santa Maria Police Department's Detective Bureau-Property Crimes Unit which used surveillance video to identify the man as a 30-year-old Lompoc resident explain SMPD.

Detectives with SMPD with assistance from Lompoc Police Department located and arrested the man in Lompoc on Monday, Mar. 4, 2024 detail SMPD.

According to SMPD, the man was confirmed to have been released from prison on Feb. 23, 2024 and was on supervised probation.

The 30-year-old was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on robbery and probation violation charges and the case has been forwarded to Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office for filing state SMPD.