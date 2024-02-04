Skip to Content
CHP Buellton on high alert amidst torrential storm in the Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. -- The torrential storm hitting the Central Coast has first responders on high alert, up-staffing and taking proactive measures.

California Highway Patrol in Buellton says people need to take extra precautions when driving through this severe storm specifically in areas through the Santa Ynez Valley.

CHP Buellton's Public Information Officer, Officer Michael Griffith, said people should avoid driving if possible but drive cautiously if necessary.

Areas to take precaution off the 101 and the 154 is the Nojoqui Grade, Gaviota, and the Cuesta Grade.

"When you're on a mountainous road and you know, there's an embankment on the other side, there's lots of trees, it can become very, very dangerous. So when you're going through that area, again, extra caution... Also, when you're driving on the 154, as anybody that is driven on the 154 knows, there are steep embankments on a lot of portions of the 154. When the embankments get really, really wet, a lot of times, you know, rocks and sometimes even boulders can come down," said Griffith

Griffith advices drivers to keep a high visual horizon, have your eyes up and scanning for hazards in the roadway ahead.

He adds, Caltrans will work diligently to clear any fallen or flowing debris.

For more on the storm from the Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 6, 10 and 11 p.m. tonight.

