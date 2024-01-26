$5.5 million grant secured for Santa Ynez River Valley Groundwater Basin

SANTA YNEZ, Calif.- 5.5 million dollars in state funding is being invested into local water reservoirs.

The grant will help secure sustainable groundwater levels for the Santa Ynez River Valley water basin.

That basin collects rainfall that supplies water to farms and vineyards across the Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys.

Project managers say water basins are still recovering from the statewide drought.

A check presentation ceremony will be held at river view park in Buellton on February 8th.