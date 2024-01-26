Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

$5.5 million grant secured for Santa Ynez River Valley Groundwater Basin

KEYT
By
today at 7:41 pm
Published 7:49 pm

SANTA YNEZ, Calif.- 5.5 million dollars in state funding is being invested into local water reservoirs.

The grant will help secure sustainable groundwater levels for the Santa Ynez River Valley water basin.

That basin collects rainfall that supplies water to farms and vineyards across the Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys.

Project managers say water basins are still recovering from the statewide drought.

A check presentation ceremony will be held at river view park in Buellton on February 8th.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content