One person is dead and two others suffer major injuries following rollover on Highway 166 Monday

CUYAMA, Calif. – One person has died and two others suffered major injuries after a rollover crash of a 2005 Chevrolet Express on Highway 166 Monday.

On Monday, Dec. 18 around 4:27 p.m., San Luis Obispo Communications Center broadcast a call for a vehicle rollover on Highway 166 just east of Aliso Canyon Road explain California Highway Patrol-Santa Maria Area (CHP).

According to CHP, an investigation revealed that the Chevrolet was traveling eastbound on Highway 166 when, for still unknown reasons, the van drifted to the right, off of the roadway and onto the shoulder.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 19-year-old resident of Bakersfield, lost control of the van and struck a dirt embankment overturning the van, striking the asphalt roadway, and coming to rest on its roof detail CHP.

The driver and one of the two passengers suffered major injuries and were transported to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and the third passenger, a 23-year-old Bakersfield woman, had fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene explain CHP.

The identity of the passengers is pending notification of their next of kin.