Guadalupe officials plan storm and flooding safety with first responders

GUADALUPE, Calif. – Guadalupe is prepping for this week's rainstorm.

Last winter, more than 20 homes were flooded and damaged during heavy rain.

The Santa Maria River runs through Guadalupe.

The river flooded and breached last year.

Guadalupe Police Chief, Michael Cash, told Your News Channel he will be attending a conference with other first responders today in regards to the current storm system.

