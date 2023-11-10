Local veterans golf fundraiser held in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Welcome Home Military Heroes hosted it 3rd Annual Golf Fundraiser.

The golf event took place at the Santa Maria Country Club.

All the money that was raised for the event goes to support two organizations, Welcome Home Military Heroes and Band of Brothers.

Both there groups are dedicated to honoring and assisting veterans in the community.

There were over 18 booths with different activities.

Two of the major events were trying to out shoot a professional golfer and Steve Baird Co-founder of Band of Brothers had a tennis ball launcher being shoot at him.

All the money raised stays in the Central Coast.