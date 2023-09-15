Victorino Ramirez sentenced to 23 years in prison in connection to 2020 sexual assault

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced that Victorino Ramirez of Santa Maria was sentenced to 23 years in state prison for the sexual assault of a woman in July of 2020 on Thursday.

Ramirez pled guilty to violation of Penal Code section 261(a)(2)-Forcible Rape and Penal Code section 207-Kidnapping on Aug. 17, 2023 relay Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, on Jul. 24, 2020, Ramirez followed a woman, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, while she was on a walk and attacked her at knifepoint.

The woman immediately reported the attack to law enforcement and biological evidence was collected from her body which was run through the Combined DNA Offender Identification System, a database containing DNA profiles of convicted offenders, detail Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Ramirez's DNA was in the database after a 2006 felony conviction for vehicle burglary and detectives obtained a new DNA sample from him in 2021 which matched the biological evidence from the reported rape in 2020 relay Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office made a special note in their press release that the defendant could not have been held accountable for his sexually violent crimes without the survivor's bravery and strength.