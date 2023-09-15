Santa Maria Police arrest man who vandalized multiple businesses early Friday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man on Felony vandalism charges after a witness called about the man smashing windows at an area business.

According to Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD), officers responded to a report of vandalism around 2 a.m. Friday morning at the Bank of America on South Broadway when they received information from a witness who saw a man smashing a window at a nearby Sherwin Williams.

The man was taken into custody and admitted to using rocks to smash the windows at multiple businesses in the area including a Panda Express and a Target on Betteravia Road detail SMPD.

SMPD relay that the 28-year-old smashed the windows and did not attempt to enter any of the businesses.

Despite the damage, both the Target and Panda Express remain open for business.

The 28-year-old was booked into Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail on Felony vandalism charges.