Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria Police arrest man who vandalized multiple businesses early Friday morning

Christina Rodriguez/KEYT
By
New
today at 11:26 am
Published 11:52 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man on Felony vandalism charges after a witness called about the man smashing windows at an area business.

According to Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD), officers responded to a report of vandalism around 2 a.m. Friday morning at the Bank of America on South Broadway when they received information from a witness who saw a man smashing a window at a nearby Sherwin Williams.

The man was taken into custody and admitted to using rocks to smash the windows at multiple businesses in the area including a Panda Express and a Target on Betteravia Road detail SMPD.

SMPD relay that the 28-year-old smashed the windows and did not attempt to enter any of the businesses.

Despite the damage, both the Target and Panda Express remain open for business.

The 28-year-old was booked into Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail on Felony vandalism charges.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
felony vandalism
KEYT
money and business
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail
SANTA MARIA
santa maria police department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content