Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Custody Deputies stop fentanyl smuggling attempt at Northern Branch Jail on Tuesday

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
By
New
today at 6:03 pm
Published 6:53 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Custody Deputies at the Northern Branch Jail stopped an attempt to smuggle over 120 suspected fentanyl pills into the detention facility on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Custody Deputies started an investigation into suspected contraband in an intake cell relay Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the agency responsible for the facility.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed that a 19-year-old arrested earlier in the day by Santa Maria Police on charges of robbery and assault was found to have over 120 suspected fentanyl pills, some of which were secreted in his body.

The 19-year-old was being held on $1 million bail and this additional case will be referred to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office for charges detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
fentanyl
KEYT
northern branch jail
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county sheriff's office
SANTA MARIA
santa maria police department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content