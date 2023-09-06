Custody Deputies stop fentanyl smuggling attempt at Northern Branch Jail on Tuesday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Custody Deputies at the Northern Branch Jail stopped an attempt to smuggle over 120 suspected fentanyl pills into the detention facility on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Custody Deputies started an investigation into suspected contraband in an intake cell relay Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the agency responsible for the facility.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed that a 19-year-old arrested earlier in the day by Santa Maria Police on charges of robbery and assault was found to have over 120 suspected fentanyl pills, some of which were secreted in his body.

The 19-year-old was being held on $1 million bail and this additional case will be referred to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office for charges detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.