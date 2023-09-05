Two men arrested Tuesday in connection with July armed robbery

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Three men were arrested Tuesday, two in connection with an armed robbery in July of this year, and the other was arrested for drug sales at the scene where a warrant was served.

On Wednesday, Jul. 19, 2023, two people used a firearm during a robbery at a business near the intersection of Battles and Blosser Road detail Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD).

The man at the business during the robbery was assaulted and threatened by the two men who were eventually identified as a 20-year-old and a 19-year-old pair of brothers from Santa Maria relay SMPD.

According to SMPD, at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 5, SMPD Detective Bureau, alongside SMPD Patrol Bureau and the FBI Safe Streets Taskforce, conducted a search and arrest warrant action in the 900 block of W. Harding Avenue and the 1200 block of W. Sonya Lane and both brothers were taken into custody.

While executing the warrants for the armed robbery, a 21-year-old man was contacted during the operation and arrested for drug sales relay SMPD.

SMPD detail that a search of the two residences yielded evidence associated with the original robbery, three handguns (including two un-serialized ghost guns), 270 illegal pills (suspected opioids), and around $6,000 in cash.

The 21-year-old arrested for drug sales was found to be in possession of 178 illegal pills (suspected opioids) with an estimated street value of $4,000 detail SMPD.

According to SMPD, the brothers were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on outstanding warrants for robbery with a gang enhancement and are each being held on $1 million bail and multiple other drug and firearm charges have been recommended for filing with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The 21-year-old was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on drug sales charges.