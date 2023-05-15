Lompoc submits General Plan Housing Element Update for review

LOMPOC, Calif. – The City of Lompoc has submitted a draft of the 2023-2031 General Plan Housing Element Update to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for review on Monday.

This latest draft incorporates public input received between Mar. 17 and Apr. 17 of this year.

The HCD has 90 days to review the submission and provide feedback to the city.

The current draft of the General Plan Housing Element Update plans for existing and projected housing to accommodate 2,396 new housing units within Lompoc city limits though 2031.

The plan identifies currently existing and projected housing needs, provides a list of sites for future housing development, documents constraints to housing production, and analyzes fair housing issues and contributing factors.

There will be future opportunities for public input as the General Plan Housing Element Update adoption process continues.