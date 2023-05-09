SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 from Vandenberg on Wednesday afternoon

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has selected Wednesday, May 10 at 1:09 p.m. as a launch window for a Falcon 9 launch carrying 51 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East has a backup window on Thursday, May 11 at 12:55 p.m.

The first stage booster has previously launched one Starlink mission as well as the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission in April of this year.

The reusable Falcon 9 booster will return to earth after stage separation to land on the 'Of Course I Still Love You' droneship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes prior to launch and can be found here.