The Santa Maria Public Library will offer homework assistance to students

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Public Library teamed up with Brainfuse to provide real-time homework assistance.

Registration for the service will be required, and will be available 24 hours per day via laptop, tablet, or phone, and can be accessed through the Library’s website.

The library said Brainfuse homework assistance will be staffed by tutors familiar with state curriculum and standards.

Resources will also be available for adult learners seeking writing assistance, citizenship resources, and other tools.

Support for Brainfuse is provided in whole or in part by California State Library in

partnership with the Pacific Library Partnership.