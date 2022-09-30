Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 4:54 pm

The Santa Maria Public Library will offer homework assistance to students

Pixabay

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Public Library teamed up with Brainfuse to provide real-time homework assistance.

Registration for the service will be required, and will be available 24 hours per day via laptop, tablet, or phone, and can be accessed through the Library’s website.

The library said Brainfuse homework assistance will be staffed by tutors familiar with state curriculum and standards.

Resources will also be available for adult learners seeking writing assistance, citizenship resources, and other tools.  

Support for Brainfuse is provided in whole or in part by California State Library in
partnership with the Pacific Library Partnership.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
EDUCATION
KEYT
Resources
SANTA MARIA
santa maria county

Sandy Chávez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content