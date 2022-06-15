Allan Hancock College selects new vice president of student services

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College on Tuesday officially hired a new associate superintendent/vice president of student services to supervise and manage the college's student services division.

Genevieve Siwabessy, Ed.D. was one of four finalists and was officially hired and welcomed to the Hancock family on Tuesday.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Siwabessy to our Hancock family,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers. “She brings a wealth of experience in higher education and has a true passion for student-focused inclusion, equity, and success.”

Siwabessy has more than 18 years of experience across various levels of higher education in California, said Hancock spokesman Chris McGuinness.

She served as dean of student success and support programs for Cuesta College, dean of student services at Woodland Community College, and filled multiple roles in the Los Rios Community College District in northern California prior to her arrival at Hancock.

Siwabessy has a bachelor's degree in history from UC Davis, a master's degree in higher education leadership from Sacramento State University, and a doctorate in education from UC Davis and Sonoma State University.

“I am thrilled to have been selected to join the Bulldog nation as the next associate superintendent/vice president of student services,” said Siwabessy.

“I look forward to building on Hancock’s reputation for providing students with a high-quality student experience alongside committed colleagues who actively support the college’s mission and the transformative nature of education.”

Siwabessy will focus on student success by providing leadership and management of the college's student services decision, which includes Hancock's admissions and records, financial aid, counseling, and other important student support programs, McGuinness said.

Siwabessy will start in her new position on July 5.