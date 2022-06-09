Cadets graduate from Allan Hancock Law Enforcement Academy, enter the workforce

LOMPOC, Calif. – A handful of recruits graduated from Allan Hancock College's Basic Law Enforcement Academy on Wednesday night and are all now employed by local law enforcement agencies.

The 19 academy graduates are employed by law enforcement agencies in Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Lompoc, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria police departments, as well as the San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County sheriff's offices, according to college officials.

The graduating recruits of Class #22-123 celebrated the completion of over 830 training hours required to graduate and enter careers as peace officers at the college's Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

During their time at the academy, the recruits received training in search and seizure, firearms, ethics, community policing, and investigative procedures, among other skills.

Each recruit ran more than 216 miles, passed multiple written exams, and shot thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to college officials.