Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley presents second annual Tobacco Prevention Summit

SANTA MARIA VALLEY, Calif. – Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley presented its second annual countywide Tobacco Prevention Summit on Tuesday in Buellton.

Organizers said the event welcomed teachers, administrators, law enforcement, parents, college students and other youth serving agencies to learn about tobacco prevention.

The event focused on spreading awareness of "new and emerging tobacco and cannabis trends targeting youth, local policies and policy efforts, available services, tobacco marketing tactics in our community, personal stories, school trends and local data," according to organizers.

Guest speakers at the event included representatives from Tobacco-Free Kids, The Loop, Public Health: Tobacco Program, University of California Santa Barbara, American Lung Association and the Guadalupe Police Department.