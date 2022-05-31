Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 1:50 pm

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley presents second annual Tobacco Prevention Summit

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley

SANTA MARIA VALLEY, Calif. – Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley presented its second annual countywide Tobacco Prevention Summit on Tuesday in Buellton.

Organizers said the event welcomed teachers, administrators, law enforcement, parents, college students and other youth serving agencies to learn about tobacco prevention.

The event focused on spreading awareness of "new and emerging tobacco and cannabis trends targeting youth, local policies and policy efforts, available services, tobacco marketing tactics in our community, personal stories, school trends and local data," according to organizers.

Guest speakers at the event included representatives from Tobacco-Free Kids, The Loop, Public Health: Tobacco Program, University of California Santa Barbara, American Lung Association and the Guadalupe Police Department.

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content