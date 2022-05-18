Lompoc Library set to kick off summer reading challenge at beginning of June

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Public Library will be hosting a range of free activities for all ages over the next two months as it launches its summer reading challenge, "Read Beyond the Beaten Path," on June 1.

“We’re excited to have everyone back in the library for programs after two years of virtual programming," said Library Director Sarah Bleyl.

"The community is invited to visit our library web page to see our online schedule of activities, or stop by one of the libraries for a print copy. We are looking forward to seeing everyone soon!"

Summer reading program participants can earn prizes for participating in the challenge, said Lompoc City spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin.

The program offers a full schedule of summer activities for all ages, including family storytimes, Spanish-language storytimes, craft programs, and a bubble show, among others. Click here for a full list of events.

Click here to register for the summer reading challenge, and those without internet can call or come visit the Lompoc or Village libraries to log their participation.

Registration for the challenge continues through July 31.