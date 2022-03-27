Orcutt gardeners hope for rain amidst drought

ORCUTT, Calif. - Whispering Tree Nursery and the Old Town Garden Center in Orcutt are hoping to see rain and save money on their watering systems.

“If it were to rain here it would save us so much water,” said Miriam Negrete at Whispering Tree Nursery.

Whispering Tree Nursery normally waters their plants twice a week.

“Especially with the wildfires too, everybody is trying to go drought-tolerant,” said Miriam.

The city limits how much water the business can use during a drought.

“Rain is like a gift from heaven. It’s like miracle grow,” said Theresa Pico at Old Town Garden Center.

“When rain comes, as much as they can drink is just fine,” said Theresa Pico

“I’m excited for the rain. I think we need the rain,” said Renee Larson, who lives in Orcutt.

Monday’s expected rain could save both gardens at least 2 days worth of water.