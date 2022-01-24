Driver sentenced for 2020 oil tanker crash that spilled thousands of gallons of crude into Cuyama River

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Monday that her office has settled two cases linked to the March 2020 Cuyama Oil Spill, involving an overturned oil tanker.

(KEYT)

The driver, Jesse Villasana, was sentenced to one year of probation, 20 hours of community service and must pay a $515 fine to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Villasana was employed by Golden Valley Transfer, Inc., a crude oil transportation company. At the time of the crash, the driver was hauling more than 6,000 gallons of oil from Bakersfield to Santa Maria.

The criminal complaint was filed by the Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit of the D.A.’s Office.

Investigators determined Villasana was driving at unsafe speeds and made an unlawful turning movement, which led to the crash. The tanker overturned on Highway 166 south of Highway 101, leaking about 4,533 gallons of crude oil into the Cuyama River.

The D.A.'s Office also settled a civil case against Golden Valley Transfer, Inc. The press release stated the following:

As part of the stipulated resolution in that case, GVT is permanently enjoined from violating Fish and Game Code section 5650(a)(1) and Chapter 7.4 of Division 1, Title 2 of the Government Code (the Oil Spill Prevention and Response Act). In addition, when transporting crude oil in locations without reliable cellular service, GVT will be required to carry a device with the technological means to immediately report crude oil or hazardous materials releases. GVT has already reimbursed CDFW for $314,320 in costs associated with the clean-up of the spill. However, as part of the judgment, GVT has agreed to pay $111,326 to CDFW to remediate natural resource damages. Furthermore, the company will pay $88,674 in civil penalties as follows: $63,674 under Government Code section 8670.66(a); $15,919 of which will be paid to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, and $47,755 of which will be paid to CDFW’s Environmental Enhancement Fund $25,000 under Business and Professions Code section 17206, payable to the County of Santa Barbara GVT was cooperative with CDFW and the District Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation.

“My office is committed to protecting Santa Barbara County’s abundant natural resources. I appreciate Golden Valley Transfer’s cooperation in remediating the damage caused by this oil spill, and I hope this case serves as a reminder that all companies handling hazardous materials must act with caution to protect the public and the environment," said Dudley, in her press release.