Oil tanker overturns, dumps 6,000 gallons of crude oil into Cuyama River

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of an overturned oil tanker on Highway 166 Saturday morning just after 6 a.m.

County Fire said the tanker was leaking 6,000 gallons of crude oil into the Cuyama River. The oil was flowing toward the Twitchell Dam.

Firefighters reported the driver of the truck was not injured.

County Fire responded with multiple engines and an oil spill containment trailer. They were working on a strategy to contain the oil.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.