Driver of oil tanker that spilled thousand of gallons of oil in Cuyama River facing criminal charges

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The driver of an oil tanker that crashed and spilled more than 4,000 gallons of oil in March 2020 is now facing misdemeanor criminal charges related to the crash.

On March 21, 2020, an oil tanker driven by Jesse Villasana crashed and overturned on Highway 166 south of Highway 101, leaking about 4,533 gallons of crude oil into the Cuyama River.

The criminal complaint filed by the Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office alleges that Villasana was driving at unsafe speeds and made an unlawful turning movement, which led to the crash.

The oil tanker was carrying more than 6,000 gallons of crude oil at the time. The crash and spill led to a long and complicated cleanup by crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, CHP, Caltrans, US Fish & Wildlife, Twitchell Dam Reclamation and a local cleanup company. Villasana was uninjured in the crash.















In addition to charges related to the spilling of oil, Villasana also faces charges for allegedly causing the death of at least two birds, a belted kingfisher and a mallard, in violation of Fish and Game code.

He is schedule to appear in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria on June 25 to be arraigned.