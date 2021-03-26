’21 Lompoc Flower Festival canceled

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Valley Flower Festival will not take place in 2021 due to continued impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lompoc Valley Festival Association posted the update on Facebook and its website.

Organizers said Ryon Memorial Park is currently not being rented out, leaving the Lompoc Valley Spring Fest and Flower Festival without a venue.

"We are dependent on the state, county, and city COVID-19 regulations," the Facebook post reads.

Organizers say their mission to keep the Flower Festival alive remains unchanged.

"While much of the world has stopped, our mission is to make sure that the Association continues its fundraising operations in hopes of keeping the LVFA doors open, to ensure the future of our annual festivals."

The 2020 Flower Festival, which was originally slated to take place in late June, was also canceled due to the pandemic. The yearly festival usually features a parade, food booths, live performances and carnival rides in addition to the colorful bouquets, planters and flower displays.

The Lompoc Valley Festival Association said it hopes to host other events in the near future and asked the community for their continued support.