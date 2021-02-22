Restaurant Week kicks off in Lompoc

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The annual Lompoc Restaurant Week, sponsored the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce, started Monday with an emphasis on takeout meals.

The special event will run until February 28th and will feature three course meals from a variety of participating Lompoc restaurants, all for just $20.21.

There's also a chance to win gift certificates from the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce.

No tickets are required to participate in restaurant week, patrons need only pick a restaurant from the list below and enjoy their meal.

This year's participating restaurants include:

For more information, visit Lompoc Restaurant Week online.