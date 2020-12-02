Orcutt’s Old Town Market to close Thursday

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

ORCUTT, Calif. - An iconic market in Orcutt is closing up shop this week.

Old Town Market announced on Facebook that the shop would be closing for good on Thursday.

The market has served thousands of customers since opening in the 1940s. The current owners, Mark Steller and family, have been operating the establishment for the last 16 years.

The store announced it would be closing earlier this year after the building it has called home was sold to new owners.

Steller described the sale of the building as unexpected. “It was a mystery to us, we had no idea this was going to happen. We had not intended on closing,” Steller said in a May interview.

The Old Town Market posted on Facebook Wednesday welcoming friends and fans of the shop to stop in and say goodbye to the local landmark.

It's unclear if this is the end of the market entirely. Steller said in the Facebook post that he will "will gladly fill you in on the future of the Market."