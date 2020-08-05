Santa Maria Bonita School District details plans for new school year

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria Bonita School District (SMBSD) have provided details on their plans for the upcoming school year on Wednesday morning.

The district says they have developed a comprehensive re-entry plan for the 2020 - 2021 school year to ensure the highest quality teaching and learning within the parameters allowed by the state and county agencies that oversee public health and education.

The district has finalized many of the details of the re-entry plan while also maintaining flexibility to adjust to the changing times.

All schools in Santa Barbara County will begin the school year using distance learning based on the current state requirements. Students will not be in classrooms on campus.

SMBSD students will be provided Chromebook computers, textbooks and materials at home to receive online instruction from teachers, communicate with classmates, participate in lessons and complete assignments five days a week.

Parents will receive separate communications from your child’s school in the coming days with details specific to the start of the new school year.

The district will continue to follow public health requirements regarding social distancing, school offices will remain closed to the public. Staff will be available via telephone beginning August 10 to provide specific information.

On August 13, all students with district issued Chromebook or personal computers should make sure that it is charged and working.

The district says all students need to make sure that they remember how to log into their Google Classroom account, class email and Clever.

Younger students will need to have their QR code to log in.

If a student or parent needs assistance with technology, enrollment or any other topic, they can call 805-361-8155. Support will be provided in English, Spanish and Mixteco.