Residents help replenish blood donation supply in Santa Maria

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria residents donated blood to Vitalant Central Coast on Tuesday.

Residents donated about 20 pints of blood at the City drive.

This is in an effort to replenish the decreasing local supply of blood due to COVID-19 shelter-in-home orders.

Vitalant took precautionary steps on social distancing to ensure the safety of their donors.

They limited the number of donors in order to achieve this safety measure.

For more information on Vitalant Central Coast, click here.