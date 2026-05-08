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Santa Barbara - South County

CIF-SS Boys Tennis second round playoff results

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DP and San Marcos advance to quarterfinals
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Published 11:51 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

Division 3:

Oaks Christian 11, Camarillo 7

Webb 11, Cate 7

Division 4:

Dos Pueblos 16, St. Francis 2: DP at Cerritos in quarterfinal on Monday

Division 5:

San Marcos 12, Temple City 6: San Marcos is at Golden Valley in quarterfinal on Monday.

Division 6:

Thacher 13, Hillcrest 5: Thacher hosts El Torro in quarterfinal on Monday.

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