Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Hiker airlifted after injury on Cold Springs Trail

KEYT
By
today at 1:42 pm
Published 1:47 pm

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) – An injured hiker was airlifted from the Cold Springs Trail, north of Montecito Friday after injuring his knee.

According to the Montecito Fire Protection District, the man was on his way down from Tangerine Falls when he injured his knee and crews received the call to respond to the scene just after 12:30 p.m. Friday.

First responders located him on the West Fork trail near the creek at 1:12 p.m. and he was airlifted using Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit Helicopter 3 from the scene and taken the hospital for further medical treatment.

Montecito Fire was joined by members of the County's Search and Rescue team in the response.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it is received.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.