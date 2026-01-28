Baton-wielding Carpinteria man arrested after barricading himself at Birnam Wood Golf Club

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 70-year-old man was arrested for felony obstruction and other charges after barricading himself at Birnam Wood Golf Club Tuesday.

On Jan. 27, deputies were called to the golf course after receiving reports of man threatening people while armed with a side-handled baton stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

The image below, courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, shows the baton retrieved from the scene.

Arriving deputies located the man who had barricaded himself inside the fitness director's office at the golf course and, after a short standoff, the man exited the office and surrendered to authorities detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The man remained combative including spitting on deputies shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, a search of the man's vehicle resulted in the discovery of multiple weapons including a loaded handgun, swords, and escrima-style fighting sticks.

The 70-year-old Carpinteria man was then booked into the Main County Jail on a felony obstruction charge as well as misdemeanor charges including brandishing a weapon, battery on a peace officer, possession of a baton, trespassing, and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

He remains in custody with bail set at $150,000 noted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.