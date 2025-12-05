Elizabeth Hamel’s Death Ruled “Accidental Fall” by UC Police

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The death of Elizabeth Hamel, the UC Santa Barbara freshman who passed from major injuries in February 2025, has been ruled an "accidental fall" by UC Police Department.

On the evening of February 14th, the 18-year-old freshman was found outside San Rafael Hall, unconscious and with significant injuries sustained from falling several stories. Elizabeth was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, but died six days later from her injuries.

Hamel's death left family and friends with a multitude of unanswered questions. As a resident of San Miguel Hall, it was unclear how she gained access inside San Rafael Hall, and the identity of the young man she was seen with the night of February 14th remains a mystery.

In a statement released by UC Police that following an "exhaustive investigation" the department concluded the incident was "an accidental fall that resulted in the student's passing." The conclusion was decided after "a systematic review and account of all available information and numerous interviews, including a person of interest identified during the course of the investigation," according to the department.

In April, the young woman's father, Alain Hamel, along with attorneys held a press conference outside San Rafael Hall pleading to the public for their assistance. More details were released during the conference, including an altered photo of the man last seen with the freshman. In a conversation with your News Channel, Alain Hamel confirmed that a young man was interviewed by police shortly after the conference was same individual seen in the photos released by the family’s attorney.

Little was shared by UC Police regarding the investigation, who says they forwarded its findings to the Santa Barbara District Attorney for review.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with the family and friends who have suffered a terrible loss," UCPD added.

Elizabeth Hamel is remembered by her parents, Hema and Alain.

"She was my daughter, my friend, my TV buddy, and my constant source of pride. I miss her with every breath, but I am endlessly grateful for every moment we shared."