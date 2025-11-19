Zip Books Are Back At Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta Libraries

BUELLTON, Calif. (KEYT) - Bookworms in the Santa Ynez and Goleta valleys have a chance to add more books to the libraries through a unique collaboration.

The California State Library awarded over $15,000 in Zip Book Grants to the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries for the 2025-26 cycle.

The program kicked off today, and the Buellton library is excited to add books to their new location, which opened in February.

The program allows patrons to help expand the library’s inventory by ordering books on Amazon not currently on the shelves.

The books get sent to the reader first, then added to the shelves upon return to the local branch.

“So you come into the library, or you can give us a call,” says Erin Herzog, Solvang Library branch manager. “You just need to be an active member of the Goleta Valley Library System, and then the book needs to be available on Amazon and needs to be something that's not in our collection. So if we already have it then we want to get something new, and it needs to be under $50 in value.”

The Solvang branch manager says the 15-year program has seen plenty of success over the years.

