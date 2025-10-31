Nature Comes to Life in New “Living Print” Exhibit at Natural History Museum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has unveiled a new exhibit called The Living Print, celebrating the connection between art, science, and the natural world.

The exhibit highlights artists who use printmaking as a medium to explore themes of ecology, conservation, and biodiversity.

Visitors can see intricate works that capture plants, animals, and landscapes in vivid detail — each inspired by the museum’s scientific collections.

Museum officials say The Living Print invites the community to experience nature through art and reflect on how creativity can inspire environmental stewardship.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.