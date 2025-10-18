Man clinging to Ellwood Pier rescued and treated for hypothermia and minor injuries Saturday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A man clinging to the Ellwood Pier was successfully rescued from chest-high waters Saturday afternoon.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, first responders were called to help a man spotted holding on to the Ellwood Pier in chest-high water around 12:08 p.m. Saturday.

The man stated that he was homeless and had been chased and threatened by other unhoused people and chose to enter the water to escape shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters verbally instructed the man back to the shoreline and he was transported from the scene to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for further medical treatment for minor injuries and hypothermia explained the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.