Santa Barbara Students Meet Real-Life Hero Who Inspired Their Fight for Clean Water

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - It’s a story of compassion coming full circle at Vieja Valley Elementary in Santa Barbara.

After reading the book A Long Walk to Water, a group of sixth graders were moved to take action — raising money to help families in South Sudan gain access to clean water.

Now, they’re meeting the man who inspired it all: Salva Dut, the real-life hero from the story and founder of Water for South Sudan.

For the students, it’s a powerful moment to see how their classroom lessons turned into real-world change. And for Salva, it’s proof that even across continents, young people can make a lasting impact — one drop at a time.

