The Case of the Missing Turtle – Hook & Press’ Beloved Pet Returned

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Leo, the tiny yellow-belly slider turtle, who usually greets Hook & Press customers and passerbys in a nearby fountain went missing for a brief period of time on Sunday afternoon, but he has since been returned to his rightful spot.

Hook & Press owner, John Burnett, tells your News Channel that staff feed Leo and fish inside the fountain everyday. When a closing manager noticed Leo didn't pop out for his morning feeding, the team decided to check surveillance footage.

Video shows a group of four individuals, along with a child in a stroller, walking through La Arcada Plaza when one woman in a green shirt starts to approach the fountain.

All four individuals take turns looking inside when the woman in green can be seen picking up the turtle and walking away with it.

"I think she really knew he was someone's pet, and she took him anyways. We've all grown to love him, ya know?" Burnett says. "I know to some people it might just be a turtle, but for us he's like part of the family here at Hook & Press."

The donut shop posted the video online in hopes of drawing attention to the situation and getting Leo back home, and luckily, it worked.

Leo is was returned to his Hook & Press fountain Friday afternoon.

Anyone can go and visit Leo – but not touch – at Hook and Press Donut Shop at 15 E Figueroa St in Santa Barbara.

