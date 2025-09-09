The Historic Presidio Neighborhood in Santa Barbara Could Be Getting More Attention

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - There could be some improvements and branding to one specific historic neighborhood in Santa Barbara.

An online survey has just been completed for the Presidio neighborhood.

The results will be evaluated for possible changes to promote the area and enhance it image.

This is a nine square block area bordered by State street, Ortega street, Garden street and Carrillo street.

Within that is the El Presidio State Park, Old Chinatown, several historic homes and adobes and some of the cities original buildings.

There have been maps and limited promotion in the past.

This latest effort could integrate it more directly with the overall downtown experience.

