Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara City Councilmember Meagan Harmon elected chair of Coastal Commission

KEYT News
By
today at 11:45 am
Published 12:05 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Meagan Harmon was unanimously elected chair of the California Coastal Commission during the statewide regulator's meeting in San Diego.

Harmon was appointed to the Coastal Commission in 2021 and has served on the Santa Barbara City Council since 2019 where she represents District 6.

The Lompoc native holds degrees from Wellesly College and Harvard University and is a practicing attorney with a Juris Doctorate from New York University of Law.

In a statement provided by the California Coastal Commission about the election, Harmon shared that her most important job is as a mother of her three children.

The 12-voting members of the Coastal Commission also unanimously elected Caryl Hart as vice chair of the organization.

Hart has an undergraduate degree from Cornell University, a doctorate in environmental policy and management from UC Berkeley, and a law degree from the University of San Francisco.

Both newly-elected leaders of the statewide regulatory body are expected to serve until December of 2026.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
CALIFORNIA
california coastal commission
Councilmember Meagan Harmon
environment and energy
KEYT
regulatory authority
Santa Barbara
santa barbara city council

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content