Santa Barbara Junior High just keeps swimming with Finding Nemo show

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Junior High students brought the seas to the shoreside with their production of Finding Nemo.

Students from the school's theater department put on a show from the beloved Disney film Friday at 7:00 p.m. and have one more performance at the Marjorie Luke Theater tonight at 7:00 as well.

Rich Lashua, head of the school's theater department for 14 years, mentioned that his cast and crew of 24 students are eager to spread their fins for a great show.

Tickets to tonight's show are available for purchase at the door at $5 for students and $10 for adults.

Caleb Nguyen

