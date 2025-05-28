Sable Offshore has completed all outstanding pipeline repair work necessary to restart transporting oil across Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Sable Offshore has completed all required hydrotesting of onshore pipelines necessary to restart their use to transport oil across Santa Barbara County.

On Tuesday, Sable Offshore confirmed in an 8K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the last outstanding hydrotest was performed on the final segment of Line 325.

All hydrotesting for both Lines 324 and 325 have been completed which was the final operational condition to restart their use and no more repairs are still required stated Sable Offshore.

One of those pipelines, Line 324, was formerly known as Line 901 which ruptured and caused the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill.

The Houston-based energy company already started pumping oil from offshore platforms to onshore storage facilities earlier this month.

The image below, from an informational slide in an investor presentation by Sable Offshore and published by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, shows all of the assets purchased by Sable Offshore from ExxonMobil in February of 2024, collectively referred to as the Santa Ynez Unit.

Your News Channel reported in May that an April declaration added to a lawsuit filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court by Sable Offshore against the California Coastal Commission earlier this year, detailed that the only remaining construction work required before restarting oil production at the Santa Ynez Unit are 22 onshore pipeline anomaly sites.

Altogether, the outstanding work on pipeline anomaly repairs was estimated to take about six weeks shared Sable Offshore in its court filings on April 17 of this year making the necessary repair work's expected completion at the end of this month.

The announcement comes as representatives of Sable Offshore and the California Coastal Commission met Wednesday about the pending litigation between the two entities.