Memorial Day Events Remind Central Coast Residents of the Sacrifices Made for Freedom

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With patriotic speeches and songs performed by the Santa Barbara Choral Society and the Primetime Band, hundreds of people came out to the Santa Barbara Cemetery to remember those who fought and lost their lives for America, its values and freedom.

The Memorial Day event, presented by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans foundation and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, had many veterans in uniforms in appreciation for those who went before them and made the ultimate sacrifice – along with citizens and family members of the fallen.

U.S. Naval Reserve (Ret.) Captain J. Charles Plumb told the audience, "I would encourage all of you to get out, to spread the patriotism that we are feeling today, to the schools and the churches in Santa Barbara for our friends and neighbors, not because it is so important, but because it is vital."

The audience was also reminded of the sacrifices that current members of the armed forces are still asked to make.

Colonel Mark Shoemaker from Vandenberg Space Force Base said, "heroes go above and beyond the call of duty placing the welfare of others before their own."

The crowd was told the current generation of soldiers are facing threats and challenges worldwide that are both known and unknown.

Shoemaker said, "we don't know who they are, we don't know who the heroes are going to be, only that they wear the sacred cloth and stand ready based on the oaths they took to the Constitution and the core values that they embody."

All branches of the military were honored individually allowing for time to stand up and be recognized when their theme was played.

It was inspirational for those who served and those who have been supporters.

An Air Force Veteran from Carpinteria, Jack Sanford said, "absolutely. I am sure most of the people have some relative or some family member who was in the military or perhaps served in some other capacity that's what I think."

The ceremony concluded with a vintage war play flyover from the Condor squadron and the playing of taps.

Many of those in attendance brought their children so the next generation can carry on the support for those who have fought for the freedoms we have today.