Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Barricaded Suspect Taken Into Custody in Montecito After Heavy Law Enforcement Response

By
Updated
today at 6:22 pm
Published 5:51 pm

MONTECITO, Calif. – Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area of Channel Drive and Fairway Road in Montecito for a barricaded individual who was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement blocked off the area after the incident was first reported around 4:31 p.m. Although the suspect is now in custody, the public is still being asked to avoid the area.

A tipster said her family members were not allowed to return to their nearby home, and Your News Channel observed law enforcement turning away several people from the scene.

This remains an evolving law enforcement response. More information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
montecito
santa barbara county sheriff's office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content