Barricaded Suspect Taken Into Custody in Montecito After Heavy Law Enforcement Response

MONTECITO, Calif. – Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area of Channel Drive and Fairway Road in Montecito for a barricaded individual who was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement blocked off the area after the incident was first reported around 4:31 p.m. Although the suspect is now in custody, the public is still being asked to avoid the area.

A tipster said her family members were not allowed to return to their nearby home, and Your News Channel observed law enforcement turning away several people from the scene.

This remains an evolving law enforcement response. More information will be added to this article as it becomes available.