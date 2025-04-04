Biggest Bounce Castle Comes to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Get ready to jump into fun! The Big Bounce America, the world’s largest touring inflatable event, is rolling into Santa Barbara’s Elings Park from April 4–6. This action-packed attraction, produced by XL Event Lab, features seven massive inflatables, including the newly expanded 24,000 sq. ft. World’s Largest Bounce House, the 900+ ft. obstacle course The Giant, the sports-filled Sport Slam, the space-themed airSPACE, and the all-new deep sea foam party inflatable, OctoBlast.

"We need more fun in the world, and what better way to bring that into 2025 than with a 24,000 sq. ft. bounce house!" says, tour Manager Noa Visnich. "The Big Bounce America is the perfect event for kids and adults alike to experience outdoor fun like never before."

All-Access Tickets include a three-hour pass with timed entry to the World’s Largest Bounce House and unlimited access to other attractions. Don’t miss your chance to bounce, slide, and dance your way through this unforgettable experience!

To purchase tickets, you can head on over to their official website.