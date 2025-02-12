Officers detain man at intersection of Carrillo and De La Vina Wednesday morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Multiple police units responded to the intersection of Carrillo Street and De La Vina Street for a man resisting arrest Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, multiple units were at the intersection of Carrillo and De La Vina for a man resisting arrest stated the Santa Barbara Police Department in response to Your News Channel inquiries.

According to Santa Barbara Police, the man was initially approached by an officer after causing a disturbance in the nearby area.

The man littered while speaking to the responding officer and, when the man was informed that he was being detained, he left the area on a motorized scooter detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers caught up with the man at the intersection of Carrillo Street and De La Vina and, after more officers arrived, the man was successfully detained and taken into custody explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The image below, courtesy of Dave Pintard, shows the man being taken into custody.