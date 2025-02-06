Skip to Content
Maritime Museum celebrating 25 years preserving maritime heritage of the Santa Barbara Channel

John Palminteri
today at 11:41 am
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This year, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum marks 25 years of preserving the maritime heritage of the Santa Barbara Channel.

Since 2000, the museum has been a cultural anchor.

Directors of the museum say visitors have been able to experience an appreciation for maritime history and environmental stewardship.

Over the years, directors say the museum has developed education programs, serving nearly 5,000 youth each year in 14 cities.

They say the museum has also protected 13,000 years of maritime history, from Chumash culture to today’s ocean stewardship.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

