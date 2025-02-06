40th SBIFF dedicated to fire-ravaged LA

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Major star power for the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF). Thursday night, Ralph Fiennes walks the red carpet while Angelina Jolie greeted crowds Wednesday night.

This year, other superstars might not be the ones in the spotlight; they will likely be movie-goers digging deep into their pockets for a good cause.

There was talk of putting this year's event on hold as impacts from last month's ravaging fires down south were felt all the way up the coast in Santa Barbara.

"It crossed our minds, should we postpone the film festival?" said Roger Durling, SBIFF's Executive Director. "Should we change the dates, etc.? I thought about it and, no. We're all suffering."

Big screen celebrities are among some 14,0000 people who lost homes to the fires in Los Angeles County. Durling and his team quickly set the stage this year for a major fundraiser, a partnership with Direct Relief. Beneath the marquees, movie goers will shine as they contribute toward a $200,000 goal, thanks to a matching grant of $100,000.

"With the fires, with people being upset about what is happening in Washington, I think that we need film festivals now more than ever," said Durling. "Because we inspire, we nurture, we comfort and that's what we're all about."

SBIFF film lovers will find comfort among a mishmash of theater seats — all 920 of them — in the festival's newest hub, The SBIFF Film Center at 9:16 State Street.

"We'll have five movies playing at five different times a day so you've got plenty of movies to choose from," said Sean Pratt, SBIFF's Managing Director. "They all start within 20 minutes of each other."

This year also marks a final showing for the Fiesta Five Theatre, in all its 70s-era glory. So, feast your eyes on the golden carpeted columns under the spherical entrance and the colorful orb steps leading you to your seat.

"Come 2026, we'll be reopened a state-of-the-art theater with Dolby Atmos (audio technology) and new seating and top of the line 4k laser projectors," said Pratt.

Pratt added that the renovation is expected to cost a minimum of $15 million dollars.

Last year, SBIFF was forced into a month-long production of its own after signing a 30-year lease with the city.

"When we took it over it was an empty shell. No seats, no screens, no speakers, nothing," said Pratt.

The team canvassed the country for seats and movie equipment, just in time for the festival.

Three days into this year's event, it appears what was touted as another festival "first" has been cancelled: the appearance and honor of an actor directly impacted by changing politics.

"Carlos (aka Karla) Sophia Gascon, the first time that a transgender actress is nominated for the Oscar," said Durling.

Gascon (Emilia Pérez) was slated to join Ariana Grande (Wicked) and co-star Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez) for SBIFF's Virtuosos Award on Sunday, February 9. However, according to multiple media outlets, she will no longer attend film ceremonies in LA or SBIFF. Gascon has been embroiled in controversy following a series of nasty and personal social media posts were made public.

When it comes to SBIFF venues, the renovated Riviera Theatre is now in the mix. And, the Marjorie Luke Theatre was also incorporated to host the popular AppleBox free family films.

"I thought it was important for us to have representation on the Eastside," said Durling.

SBIFF movie-goers can expect to see a pink hue emanating throughout the festival as it debuts 32 World Premieres and 74 U.S. Premieres from 60 countries.

"It's saluting the fact that more than 50% of the films at the festival are directed by women," said Durling.

Arlington Tower, at the site of the festival's cornerstone Arlington Theatre, will be awash in a purplish fuchsia, as the arched walls below display this year's poster, 'Bird Woman,' by artist Mary Heebner.

If 'Bird Woman' represents resurrection and regeneration, then it is fitting that the SBIFF team dedicated the festival's rising curtains to the Phoenix that will eventually rise from the ashes in LA.

To make a donation to survivors of the LA fires, click here.