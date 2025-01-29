Small aircraft crashed off Highway 101 near Storke Road offramp northwest of Santa Barbara Airport

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. First responders are on the scene of a crashed aircraft near the Storke Road offramp for Highway 101, northwest of Santa Barbara Airport.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the crash site is alongside Highway 101 between Los Carneros and Storke Road and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is an evolving response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.